By Kathryn Rice

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County is asking Nodaway Countians to become involved in “Littles” lives in 2024.

Community-based “Bigs” are the best since they can take part in activities with their “Littles” throughout the year. According to BBBS Executive Director Lynette Harbin there are currently 27 “Littles” in need of a “Big.”

To become a big, contact Harbin at 660.562.7981 or info@bbbsnodaway.org. Orientation takes about 30 minutes and is one-on-one in the office. It includes covering time commitments on the part of the big and any questions the potential big may have.

To give a more realistic overview of being a big, three “Bigs,” Kimberly Offutt, six months; Devin Reed, four years; and Chad Schlapia, over five years have shared some of their information. The three try to spend at least one hour per week with their littles or a couple of hours every two weeks.

• The reasons they became “Bigs:”

“I work at a school and going into the summer there are just certain kids you worry about,” Offutt said. “And I just felt this need to do something. But I was kind of stumped as to what, but I thought of Big Brothers Big Sisters. I became a ‘Big’ because I know there are vulnerable children in this community and I would rather help one child than do nothing and help no one.”

“I had been throwing around the idea of being a ‘Big’ for a while when Lynette reached out to me and said she thought she had a ‘Little’ that would be a great fit for me,” Reed said. “I met up with my little and the rest is history! It has been the perfect match for both of us. We truly enjoy time spent with each other.”

“I had been thinking about doing it for a while but was always afraid I wouldn’t have enough time to commit with young kids of my own,” Schlapia said. “I finally decided to sign up after my employer encouraged us to find different ways to be impactful in the community.

• Activities the “Bigs” have undertaken with their “Littles:”

“My ‘Little’ and I have gotten coffee on campus, played with her dog, we went to Downtown Trick or Treat, we’ve gotten drinks at The Perk, and I’ve attended her activities,” Offutt said. “We’ve also gone to activities organized by BBBS.”

“My ‘Little’ and I enjoy going to coffee, eating out, or just hanging out anytime that we can,” Reed said. “We also like to participate in BBBS events if we are able to.”

“A lot of times we just get together for dinner, watch games on TV, or just hang out,” Schlapia said.

• The best parts of being a “Big:”

“Hanging out with my ‘Little’ is the best part of being a ‘Big’,” Offutt said.”She is the best! I couldn’t brag about her enough; she is an incredible young person and I’m lucky to know her.”

“Being a ‘Big’ has been very rewarding to me,” Reed said. “I have had the privilege of building a relationship with a person who is growing and maturing and I value that so much. She has taught me a lot. I have a young daughter of my own and being a big has given me a glimpse into the future about raising a teen and all the challenges and positives that come with it.”

“The best part of being a ‘Big’ has been getting to know my little and having an impact on him,” Schlapia said. “He is a great kid and has really become part of the family.”

• Each “Big” wants to encourage others to take part:

“I was impressed with how carefully the office pairs match,” Offutt said. “They want these matches to work so they aren’t going to match you with just anyone. They are very particular and try really hard to make matches between people who have common interests.

Offutt continued, “ I was hesitant to commit to volunteering because I didn’t know if I would have the time. But, I’m so glad I did. This has been and continues to be a great experience. I encourage everyone to look no further than your community if you want to make the world a better place.”

“I would highly encourage anyone to be a ‘Big’ if you get the chance,” Reed said. “It truly is incredibly fulfilling to be a positive role model for a young person. You get to be someone’s friend and biggest cheerleader! While it is a commitment, it is worth every minute.

“Please be a ‘Big’ if you can,” Reed encouraged. “There are so many young people in our community that could truly benefit from having a ‘Big’ in their lives. Like I said, it is a commitment, but making an impact in a child’s life is worth piecing out some time in your schedule, trust me.”

“Just do it,” Schlapia said. “I came up with every excuse I could think of not to do it before finally committing and it has been a great experience. It seems like we are all too busy to add another thing into our schedules but the one hour a week wasn’t nearly as hard to find as I anticipated. The impact you can make on a child will be worth it.”