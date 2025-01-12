The Behavioral Sciences Association at Northwest Missouri State University is now accepting art submissions for “I Will Listen,” an annual event geared toward raising awareness of mental illnesses while promoting mental health and well-being.

The deadline to submit art is 3 pm, Wednesday, February 26. Artwork may be submitted at the front desk of Colden Hall’s second-floor west wing. All artwork must include a title with the artist’s name and school or community affiliation.

Art submissions may include drawings, paintings, collage, comic strips, sewing, graphic design, pottery, sculpture, photography, mixed medium, music and poetry. The art contest is open to people aged five and older; individuals may submit a maximum of two pieces.

Prizes for first, second and third place winners will be awarded for each submission category. A popular vote also will award first, second and third-place prizes.

The “I Will Listen” event will occur from 1 to 7 pm, Thursday, March 27, on the third floor of the JW Jones Student Union. It is free and open to the public.

In addition to viewing the art exhibit, attendees may participate in a paint-and-sip activity and hear speakers discussing their mental health journeys.

The event also will feature an exercise room with yoga, high-intensity interval training, circuit training sessions and other activities.

All proceeds raised during the event will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The Behavioral Sciences Association has a goal of raising $500.

“All aspects of the event will bring more awareness to mental health and the different experiences that people have because not all journeys are the same,” said Genevieve Plum, president of the Behavioral Sciences Association.

For more information about submitting artwork for “I Will Listen,” contact Elizabeth Dimmitt, a senior instructor of psychology, at ekeane@nwmissouri.edu or Plum at s552011@nwmissouri.edu.