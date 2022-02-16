Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway recently issued monthly reports detailing the compliance of municipalities and other political subdivisions with financial reporting laws.

Within one report, City of Barnard leaders failed to file the financial state, nor an addendum, for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021. The report was due by December 30.

The Nodaway County political subdivisions which also failed to report the annual financial reports were the 102 River Tributaries Subdistrict, Hoover Frankum WSD, Mill Creek Watershed Subdistrict, Mozingo Creek Watershed Subdistrict and the West Nodaway FPD. These entities are required to file annual financial reports with the state auditor’s office within six months of the end of their fiscal year, December 31.

A total of 328 municipalities and 388 taxing districts were required to file by December 30 because their fiscal year ended on June 30. Of those entities, 533 filed timely financial reports.