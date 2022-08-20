Downtown Maryville and Maryville Public Arts Committee have announced the postponement of Art, Rhythm & Brews for this fall.

Downtown Maryville Executive Director DeAnn Davison cited a lack of brewery participation for the postponement of the event. Davison explained that the event relies heavily on donations from local breweries and home brew enthusiasts and that staffing shortages, supply chain issues, and food cost increases have affected the ability of those groups to participate.

Davison is confident that moving the festival back to its original time in the spring will allow for greater communication with vendors and time for businesses and participants to adjust to fluctuations in staffing and costs.

Originally slated for Saturday, September 10, 2022, Downtown Maryville plans to host the event on Friday, May 19, 2023. The event will take place on the courthouse square.