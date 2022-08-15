The Local City Clerks and Mayors Committee kicked off its inaugural meeting, August 9, with low attendance but an optimistic outlook for the future. At the meeting were Pickering Alderman Dale Sharp, Skidmore City Clerk Meagan Morrow and Elmo City Clerk Norma Bragg.

As a brain child of Morrow, the committee is to give the area small cities the chance to exchange information and bring problems to the forum for solutions. It will meet quarterly presently in the meeting room at the Nodaway County Administration Center. Projected speakers include Missouri Rural Water Association, Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton and an attorney to speak on how small cities can prosecute ordinances.