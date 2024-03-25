The Behavioral Science Association at Northwest Missouri State University will again host “I Will Listen” this month to help reduce stigmas surrounding mental illness through educational activities, support and advocacy.

The annual event, which is free and open to the public, is 1 to 7 pm, Thursday, March 28, on the third floor of the JW Jones Student Union.

“This event provides an open, honest and accepting space for people of all ages to express themselves through a variety of activities,” said Sada Irving, the president of the Behavioral Science Association and a junior psychology major from Elsberry. “Just being present at this event aids in the spreading of awareness and the ending to the stigma surrounding mental health. This is a chance for our whole community to come together, enjoy each other’s company and act as a group of individuals who will listen – which is needed everywhere.”

The event will feature a series of speakers and include an exercise room with yoga and circuit training sessions. The speakers will include Dr. Shay Malone, Northwest’s assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion; Dr. Jacob Tengelsen, a Northwest assistant professor of psychology; Northwest peer wellness coaches; Dr. Amy Hillard, a Northwest assistant professor of psychology; Latonya Davis, Northwest’s coordinator of diversity and inclusion; and Student Senate President Elizabeth Motazedi.

An exhibit in the Student Union Boardroom and Ballroom will feature about 350 pieces of art, including drawings, paintings, graphic designs, pottery, sculpture, photography, mixed medium work and poetry submitted by Northwest students and employees as well as local youth. Attendees also may participate in a paint-and-sip activity, which costs $10 for materials.

All proceeds raised during the event will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.