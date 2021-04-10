Northwest Missouri State University concluded its commemoration of Women’s History Month March 31 by recognizing three individuals as “Influential Women of Northwest” and six others as outstanding nominees.

The Northwest community is annually invited to nominate female students, faculty and staff at the university who have positively influenced lives and made outstanding contributions to the community.

A Women’s History Month advisory board of Northwest faculty, staff and students identified three outstanding nominations in each of the three categories, faculty, staff and students, before selecting a recipient for each award.

Rikki Frucht received the faculty award, and Amanda Cullin received the staff award. Cayla Vertreese received the Lonnae Young Influential Student Award, which is named in remembrance of Lonnae Young, a Northwest student who died unexpectedly in 2019.

These women were recognized as “Influential Women of Northwest” front: Amanda Cullin, Ashlee Hendrix, Cayla Vertreese, Rachel Adamson; back: Carolyn Johnson, Stancy Bond, Annie Punt, Carol Spradling and Jill Brown.

More information can be found in the 4.8 printed edition.