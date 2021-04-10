Abigail Seipel, a Maryville High School sophomore, has been accepted to participate in the 2021 Missouri Scholars Virtual Academy.

Due to COVID-19, the academy activities will be virtual. Seipel, along with 300-plus other students can choose her course preferences from the 26 classes.

Due to lack of state and institutional funding, Missouri Scholars Academy must initiate a $250 scholar activity fee while some scholars who wish to take two classes during the 2021 Academy are expected to pay $500.