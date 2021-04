With 30 entries, the Maryville Optimist Club recently awarded the top three winners in the Optimist Essay Contest. Using the theme, “Reaching Your Dreams by Using Optimism,” students submitted a 700-800 word essay.

The essays were judged by a panel of five judges. Winners included Leanna Roush, first place; Grace Ozanne, second; and Garrett Dumke, third place. All three are seniors at Maryville R-II High School. Ozanne was not pictured.