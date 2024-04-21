The Nodaway County Ambulance District board met to discuss district business on April 10.

Jace Pine and Rick Allen were sworn into their positions on the board, as the oath of office was read and signed.

The Maryville Rescue Squad has had issues with the batteries for extrication tools. The tools show they have full power but then will go dead. Staff will attempt to look into the issue.

Director of Operations Jared McQueen gave his report. McQueen discussed a new pre-hospital RN position, which will have the same duties as the EMT-P position, but will need to show proficiency in airway management, including being proficient in intubation. The board approved adding the job position.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz and Accountant Alice Schieffer also gave reports. More of the old invoices have gotten paid, and the ESO and Sage Accounts Receivable totals have been balanced.

The board approved the Medicare and Medicaid adjustments at $12,869.91, and invoices to be sent for collections were approved at $7,058.21.

The bowling alley is reserved from 6 to 9 pm on May 23 for EMS week. The staff and board members will be providing a taco bar, and giving everyone two drink tickets. A t-shirt is designed and staff is working on getting an order sent in.

The board went into closed session to review staff evaluations.