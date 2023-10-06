The Nodaway County Ambulance District Board met on September 13 to discuss district business.

Judy Martin, an auditor with Harden Cummins Moss and Miller, Maryville, was in attendance to present the audit for the year 2022.

The Ravenwood Rescue Squad had training on getting acquainted with the ambulance. The members did get more familiar with what is in the ambulance and where equipment is stored. Members of the Tri-C squad also attended.

Director of Operations Bill Florea presented his report. Repairs were made to the front dormer post over the entryway to the office, and still needs wood on the outer edges. The Doc-U Drama is set for October 4, and will take place at the Pickering Horse Arena, and several schools will be taking part. Missouri Hope set up is on October 12, and will be held on October 13. Florea also discussed hiring another full-time paramedic and went over the district’s sick leave policy.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz and Accountant Alice Schieffer went over their reports. The audit is being finished up, and the medicare revalidation was submitted.

Training Manager Becky Mercer gave a report. John Maxwell taught EVOC driving refresher on August 26, and had agreed to take over the EMR training and the CPR training. Mercer will be teaching the paramedic class and coordinating the EMT class that will begin in 2024.

The district is working on a grant to get more extrication equipment for some of the squads, and is also looking into getting better thermometers for ambulances as per a staff request.

The Medicaid and Medicare adjustments were approved at $20,525,59, while invoices to be sent for collections were approved at $17,912.93.