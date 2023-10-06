The Major League Baseball playoffs are in full swing with the Wild Card Division Series going on. The map displays the West dominating per capita production of elite baseball players along with higher values in Southern states. California alone, accounting for 132 or nearly 16% of all of the 840 players. The Dominican Republic with 98 is second, followed by Venezuela (61), (Texas (54), and Florida (52). Combined, the top producers, provide almost 53% of all players. 248 or nearly 30% of professional players are from outside the country, primarily Latin America, accounting for 92% of foreign players.