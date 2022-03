Alvin L. Luke, 89, Maryville, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

On June 12, 1956, he married Mary A. Wilmes. She preceded him in death on July 18, 2018.

A private family service will be held under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.