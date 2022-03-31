Gertrude Ann Schwebach Jensen, 91, Stanberry, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Pineview Manor.

She was born May 6, 1930, in Clyde, to Mathew and Barbara Schwebach. She grew up on the family farm in Clyde.

On September 22, 1948, she married Marvin George Jensen. He preceded her in death July 27, 1994.

Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, March 29 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry.

