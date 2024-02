The Maitland-Graham American Legion Breakfast will be from 7 to 10 am, Saturday, February 17 at the Post 256 in Maitland. The menu is sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, homemade cinnamon rolls, coffee and orange juice.

Cost is $10 per person and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Proceeds will go toward building maintenance.