Peggy Lee Shipman Dew, 81, formerly of Burlington Jct., died Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Austin, TX.

She was born in 1939 in Maverick County, TX, to Dorothy Estella and Jesse Ernest Shipman. She graduated from Eagle Pass High School.

On August 10, 1957, she married Gerald “Buzz” Dew.

There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 pm, Sunday, May 30 at the First Christian Church, 201 W. Third St., Maryville.