Roach retires after 32 years at middle school

Cindy Roach, Maryville Middle School secretary, had expected it to be quiet on her last day, December 20, as she retired after 32 years of service to the Maryville R-II School District. Instead, she was busy with people dropping by, flowers, balloons, cake, punch and a plaque commemorating her journey at MMS.

Happy smiles are on the faces of Assistant Principal Kate Lydon, Roach and Principal Kevin Pitts.

Roach’s journey with the middle school started when she was part of the first fifth-grade class at Washington Middle School. As an adult, she then spent 12 years as secretary at WMS. The transfer to the new school in 1999 led to 20 more years as MMS secretary. With retirement, she now plans to spend more time with her grandchildren.