The fourth annual Nodaway County Children’s Business Fair (CBF) will be open to the public from 9 am to 12:30 pm, Saturday, June 12 at Beal Park, Maryville.

Sponsored by the Maryville Public Library, CBF features businesses of young entrepreneurs from age eight to 18. Awards will be presented from 12:30 to 1 pm.

This year’s young business owners are Mattie Dimmitt of Smile More which features cards; Charlie Dimmitt of Curious and Creative, conversation starters; Ashton and Lana Brand of Ashton’s Stories, original stories; Wesley and Waylee Rucker of Dipping Jars, candle wax jars; Kayla and Taylor Rucker of Breakfast Table, breakfast decor and food; Hadley and Hudsen Cline of Goat in a Tub, natural bath products; Elley and Hudsen Cline of Good Clean Fun, soap with a surprise inside; Coral Blake of Wolf Tie Dye, tie dye products; Titus Lee McKim of McKim Lures, fishing lures; Mace McKim of M&M Pens, wooden pens; Emily Bax of Sweets and Treats, baked goods; Josephine Baker of Thankfully Gobbled, locally grown turkeys; Alana Carter of Pink Velvet Slime, slime; Mia Carter of Mia’s Sunshine Bakery, baked goods; Kimber Nelson of Kimber’s Crafts Kits, craft kits for children; Lily and Matthew Winters of Winters Workshop, s’mores ovens, bookmarks, q-tip shooters; and Katherine Pohren of K’s Cosmetics, lip balm.