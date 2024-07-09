The Parnell Duck Race and Festival is scheduling a weekend of fun for the annual event on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14.

Saturday’s events at the Bandstand Park: All evening, free oversized games for children.

• 5:30 pm, Cornhole Tournament, for more information, contact 660.254.8412, sponsored by Northeast Nodaway Eighth Grade.

• 6 pm until it’s gone, pulled pork and loaded nachos served at the Lions Shelter. Freewill donation with proceeds going to city park and shelter improvements.

• 6:30 pm, Bingo at the white tent, sponsored by NEN Junior Class.

• 8 pm, Fry Pan Toss and watermelon crawl tutorial.

• 8 pm to midnight, Fire Department Beer Garden, served by Tuck Point Bar and Grill, Ravenwood.

• 8 to 11 pm, RailWay Band on the bandstand stage.

• Dusk, fireworks downtown, presented by Parnell Volunteer Fire Department.

Sunday: All day activities are American Legion Auxiliary serving drinks and holding raffle for approximately 40 prizes, tickets are one for $1 and six for $5, contact any legion or auxiliary member; Tuck Point Beer Garden; Craft and vendor fair, free setup; water bottle battle by NEN seventh grade; dunk tank by NEN ninth grade; tie dye creations by NEN 10th grade; petting zoo by NEN FFA; free bounce house for the children sponsored by A&M Amusements; free oversized games; bring your lawn chairs, the festival is held rain or shine.

• 6:30 to 8:30 am, Tractor Cruise registration in the Legion Hall. It departs at 8:30 am and travels through Sheridan before returning in time to join parade and show and shine. For more information, contact Kelly Stiens at 660.254.4207.

• 6:30 to 9 am, freewill donation breakfast in the Legion Hall, served by the Sons of the American Legion.

• 9 am to 3 pm, free show and shine in the east park across from the school, lots of shade. Registration is 9 am to noon, prizes and dash plaques awarded, 50/50 drawing. For more information, contact Steve Mullock at 660.582.9374.

• 10 am, church service at bandstand in the park. Service is by Pastor Marsha Martin of the Parnell United Methodist Church.

• 11 am to 2 pm, Methodist Church BBQ at the white tent in the park. Menu is grilled rib eye, pork loin, hamburgers and hot dogs and plate meals including potato salad, baked beans and drink.

• 11:30 am, parade with grand marshals, Steve and Joni Mullock. Theme is “Parnell’s Watermelon Crawl – A Slice of Summer.” Registration by the NEN 4-H Club at the UMC, 9:30 to 11 am.

Immediately following parade: join in the Watermelon Crawl Dance in front of the stage.

• Noon until it’s gone, homemade ice cream and all the topping sponsored by the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, served at the Lions Shelter.

• Noon to 3 pm, entertainment at the bandstand, Tyler Folkerts and Double Barrel Band. Sponsored by Premier Ag, Stanberry and RKS Seeds, Parnell.

• 1 pm, Mystery Box Auction, one box contains $50, at the bandstand during the band break. Proceeds go to Parnell UMC.

• 1:30 pm, Duck Race sponsored by NEN Senior Class at Platte River Access. To participate, buy a chance on a duck at the park on Sunday or prior. Need not be present to win.

• 2 pm, Watermelon eating contest.

• 3 pm, Kids pedal pull in the fire station sponsored by the Parnell Fire Department.

Final event, greased pig contest, change of clothes suggested.