The Hopkins and North Nodaway Alumni Association is now accepting reservations for its annual alumni banquet. The event will be held at 6:30 pm, Saturday, May 27 at the high school gymnasium in Hopkins.

The cost for the dinner is $17 per person with alumni paying an additional $2 per alum for dues. Payments are to be made payable to the NN R-VI Alumni Association.

The deadline for reservations is May 17. For call-in reservations, please contact one of the following: Teresa DeMott, 660.562.3547; Sue Florea, 660.778.3739; Joyce Hennegin, 660-927.3682.

For mail-in reservations, reservation information and payment should be sent to: Kathy Cross, 301 South 10th Street, Hopkins, MO 64461.

The North Nodaway Alumni Foundation continues to award scholarships to graduating North Nodaway students each year. Those who would like to make a donation, may do so at the banquet or mail your check payable to North Nodaway Foundation to Steve Alexander, 29503 122nd Street, Hopkins, MO 64461.

The planning committee are: Diane Ashbaugh, president; Janyne Leland, vice president; Kathy Cross, treasurer; Garland George, secretary; Libby Stiens and Valerie Cassavaugh.