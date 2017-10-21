The running game brought on by the South Holt/Nodaway-Holt Spartans, led by Westyn Williams, was a force to be reckoned with October 13 in Burlington Jct. against the North-West Nodaway Muskets. Williams had 333 rushing yards and five touchdowns as the Spartans routed the Muskets 52-7 to call the game with 2:23 remaining in the third quarter.

Musket teammates Karson Oberhauser and Parker Ogle take down SHNH running back Westyn Williams in the second quarter.

