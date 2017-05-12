The Nodaway News Leader highlighted elementary to high school students as students of the month for the 2016-17 school year.
The students were nominated and selected based on criteria including character, attitude, leadership and example. The nine students chosen throughout the year are being recognized once again for their excellence. Each recently took the time to share more about themselves.
September
Emma Nolte
Fourth grader, Eugene Field Elementary
Parents: Shannon and Marty Nolte
Siblings: Seth, 14
Pets: Squirtle the Turtle
Food: Mac and cheese
Book: “Escaping the Giant Wave” by Peg Kehret
Movie: The 2016 version of “Ghostbusters”
Music: All pop music
Hero: I do not have a favorite superhero.
Interests/hobbies: Dance, gymnastics and volleyball
Activities: Dance, gymnastics, volleyball and soccer
What do you enjoy most about school? Well, my favorite part of the day is lunch and recess, but if you wanted a school subject, I would choose writing.
October
MaKayla Cross
Sophomore, North Nodaway
Parents: Corey and Libby Cross
Siblings: Alonna, 13
Pets: Xander, Chief, Sugar, Lil and Kitty
Food: Mac and cheese with corn
Book: The Twilight series
Movie: “A League of Their Own”
Music: Country
Hero: My grandparents
Interests/hobbies: Softball, baseball, hunting
Activities: School softball, baseball, FFA, FBLA, student council, summer softball, Trojanette softball, help with Pickering Lions Horse Show, babysitting, National Honor Society, Academic Team
What do you enjoy most about school? I enjoy being active around my school and spending time with my friends. My favorite subjects are math, science and ag.
November
Cassidy Spire
Eighth grade, St. Gregory’s School
Parents: Andrew Spire and Monica Spire
Siblings: Riley, 19, Kaylie, 18, and Drew, 13
Pets: Cats, dogs and sheep
Food: Tator tot casserole
Book: “Come Back to Me” by Mila Gray
Movie: Fast and Furious movies
Music: Country
Hero: My grandpa and all the people that are fighting for our country.
Interests/hobbies: Soccer, 4-H, basketball, art, deer hunting, fishing
Activities: 4-H, soccer, basketball, track, student council/student ambassador
What do you enjoy most about school? Science class
December
Michael Charles Burch
Senior, Jefferson
Parents: Charley Burch and Amy Burch
Siblings: Levi, 14
Food: Boneless honey BBQ wings
Book: “Murder on the Orient Express” by Agatha Christie
Movie: “The Shawshank Redemption”
Music: Country
Hero: Spider-Man
Interests/hobbies: Watching and playing sports, hunting, spending time with friends and family
Activities: Basketball and National Honor Society
What do you enjoy most about school? I enjoy the challenge of tougher subjects like chemistry and calculus, but I enjoy all classes. My favorite thing is noon-hour volleyball.
January
Taylor Saltzman
Senior, West Nodaway
Guardians: Angela Kirsch, Brian Fuller
Pets: Pot-bellied pig, ducks, chickens, horses, dogs, saltwater fish, cat
Food: Nutella on a spoon
Book: “Water for Elephants” by Sara Gruen
Movie: “Keith”
Music: I’m a bass head and anything I can sing to.
Hero: Batman with a close second of my sister, Angela Kirsch.
Interests/hobbies: Drawing, painting, calligraphy, reading, singing and spending time with the people I love.
Activities: Class vice president, Future Teachers of America president, National Honor Society vice president, yearbook/newspaper editor, student council representative, student ambassador, science club secretary, vocal music, highway cleanup and mentoring
What do you enjoy most about school? My favorite subjects are Art IV, I am known as “the artist,” and yearbook. The things I enjoy most about school are the faculty and all of the organizations. The faculty all have a way of connecting with the students and making us feel welcome.
February
Kate Wright
Fourth grade, Horace Mann
Parents: Sarah and Rich Wright
Siblings: Grace, 12
Pets: A dog named Buoy
Food: French macaroons
Book: “The Land of Stories” series
Movie: Any Disney movie
Music: Disney music
Hero: Walt Disney
Interests/hobbies: Acting, singing, dance, swim team
Activities: I’m involved in swim team, dance, Maryville Young Players, Bearcat Choir and piano.
What do you enjoy most about school? History, music, PE, reading and seeing my friends.
March
Emily Redden
Junior, Northeast Nodaway
Parents: Jeff and DeAnn Redden
Siblings: Holly, 21; Cassy, 14; Jake, 10; brother-in-law, Nick; niece, Juliette, 1.5 years; nephew, James, one month
Pets: 12 goats, two dogs, four cats, chickens, quail, cows, ducks
Food: I like pretty much all food besides Chinese
Book: “Always and Forever” by Lurlene McDaniel
Movie: “Me Before You”
Music: Country
Hero: Flik from “A Bug’s Life”
Interests/hobbies: Showing goats, drawing, photography, camping
Activities: Softball, cheer, show goats, FFA, student council, NHS, A+, Upward Bound, science olympiad
What do you enjoy most about school? I enjoy school because I like to learn new things. I like to be involved in almost everything. My favorite subjects are science and English and ag, of course.
April
Emily Skoglund
Junior, South Nodaway
Parents: Shawn and Shannon Skoglund
Siblings: Erynn Skoglund, 20
Pets: Indy and Newton the cats; Radar the dog; and Sophie the hamster
Food: Fettuccine Alfredo and chicken nuggets
Book: The Harry Potter series
Music: Rock
Hero: Amelia Earhart
Interests/hobbies: Playing piano, astronomy and writing
Activities: Volunteering at the animal shelter, cheerleading, cross country, band, choir, Greater Southern Nodaway County Community Foundation student representative. I created MASC, Music Appreciation and Service Club. I also lead our safe driving committee.
What do you enjoy most about school? I enjoy seeing my friends and my teachers. My favorite subject is math.
May
Katelynn Brashears
Freshman, Nodaway-Holt
Parents: Brian Brashears and Alicia Brashears
Siblings: Ashley Brashears, 18, and Tiffany Brashears, 15
Pets: Dog
Food: Basically anything and everything
Book: I don’t read.
Movie: “Forrest Gump”
Music: Basically anything
Interests/hobbies: Being/hanging out with my friends or family, eating
Activities: Volleyball, playing the drums in band, FCCLA
What do you enjoy most about school? Being with my friends. Being in band and sports.
