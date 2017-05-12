The Nodaway News Leader highlighted elementary to high school students as students of the month for the 2016-17 school year.

The students were nominated and selected based on criteria including character, attitude, leadership and example. The nine students chosen throughout the year are being recognized once again for their excellence. Each recently took the time to share more about themselves.

September

Emma Nolte

Fourth grader, Eugene Field Elementary

Parents: Shannon and Marty Nolte

Siblings: Seth, 14

Pets: Squirtle the Turtle

Food: Mac and cheese

Book: “Escaping the Giant Wave” by Peg Kehret

Movie: The 2016 version of “Ghostbusters”

Music: All pop music

Hero: I do not have a favorite superhero.

Interests/hobbies: Dance, gymnastics and volleyball

Activities: Dance, gymnastics, volleyball and soccer

What do you enjoy most about school? Well, my favorite part of the day is lunch and recess, but if you wanted a school subject, I would choose writing.

October

MaKayla Cross

Sophomore, North Nodaway

Parents: Corey and Libby Cross

Siblings: Alonna, 13

Pets: Xander, Chief, Sugar, Lil and Kitty

Food: Mac and cheese with corn

Book: The Twilight series

Movie: “A League of Their Own”

Music: Country

Hero: My grandparents

Interests/hobbies: Softball, baseball, hunting

Activities: School softball, baseball, FFA, FBLA, student council, summer softball, Trojanette softball, help with Pickering Lions Horse Show, babysitting, National Honor Society, Academic Team

What do you enjoy most about school? I enjoy being active around my school and spending time with my friends. My favorite subjects are math, science and ag.

November

Cassidy Spire

Eighth grade, St. Gregory’s School

Parents: Andrew Spire and Monica Spire

Siblings: Riley, 19, Kaylie, 18, and Drew, 13

Pets: Cats, dogs and sheep

Food: Tator tot casserole

Book: “Come Back to Me” by Mila Gray

Movie: Fast and Furious movies

Music: Country

Hero: My grandpa and all the people that are fighting for our country.

Interests/hobbies: Soccer, 4-H, basketball, art, deer hunting, fishing

Activities: 4-H, soccer, basketball, track, student council/student ambassador

What do you enjoy most about school? Science class

December

Michael Charles Burch

Senior, Jefferson

Parents: Charley Burch and Amy Burch

Siblings: Levi, 14

Food: Boneless honey BBQ wings

Book: “Murder on the Orient Express” by Agatha Christie

Movie: “The Shawshank Redemption”

Music: Country

Hero: Spider-Man

Interests/hobbies: Watching and playing sports, hunting, spending time with friends and family

Activities: Basketball and National Honor Society

What do you enjoy most about school? I enjoy the challenge of tougher subjects like chemistry and calculus, but I enjoy all classes. My favorite thing is noon-hour volleyball.

January

Taylor Saltzman

Senior, West Nodaway

Guardians: Angela Kirsch, Brian Fuller

Pets: Pot-bellied pig, ducks, chickens, horses, dogs, saltwater fish, cat

Food: Nutella on a spoon

Book: “Water for Elephants” by Sara Gruen

Movie: “Keith”

Music: I’m a bass head and anything I can sing to.

Hero: Batman with a close second of my sister, Angela Kirsch.

Interests/hobbies: Drawing, painting, calligraphy, reading, singing and spending time with the people I love.

Activities: Class vice president, Future Teachers of America president, National Honor Society vice president, yearbook/newspaper editor, student council representative, student ambassador, science club secretary, vocal music, highway cleanup and mentoring

What do you enjoy most about school? My favorite subjects are Art IV, I am known as “the artist,” and yearbook. The things I enjoy most about school are the faculty and all of the organizations. The faculty all have a way of connecting with the students and making us feel welcome.

February

Kate Wright

Fourth grade, Horace Mann

Parents: Sarah and Rich Wright

Siblings: Grace, 12

Pets: A dog named Buoy

Food: French macaroons

Book: “The Land of Stories” series

Movie: Any Disney movie

Music: Disney music

Hero: Walt Disney

Interests/hobbies: Acting, singing, dance, swim team

Activities: I’m involved in swim team, dance, Maryville Young Players, Bearcat Choir and piano.

What do you enjoy most about school? History, music, PE, reading and seeing my friends.

March

Emily Redden

Junior, Northeast Nodaway

Parents: Jeff and DeAnn Redden

Siblings: Holly, 21; Cassy, 14; Jake, 10; brother-in-law, Nick; niece, Juliette, 1.5 years; nephew, James, one month

Pets: 12 goats, two dogs, four cats, chickens, quail, cows, ducks

Food: I like pretty much all food besides Chinese

Book: “Always and Forever” by Lurlene McDaniel

Movie: “Me Before You”

Music: Country

Hero: Flik from “A Bug’s Life”

Interests/hobbies: Showing goats, drawing, photography, camping

Activities: Softball, cheer, show goats, FFA, student council, NHS, A+, Upward Bound, science olympiad

What do you enjoy most about school? I enjoy school because I like to learn new things. I like to be involved in almost everything. My favorite subjects are science and English and ag, of course.

April

Emily Skoglund

Junior, South Nodaway

Parents: Shawn and Shannon Skoglund

Siblings: Erynn Skoglund, 20

Pets: Indy and Newton the cats; Radar the dog; and Sophie the hamster

Food: Fettuccine Alfredo and chicken nuggets

Book: The Harry Potter series

Music: Rock

Hero: Amelia Earhart

Interests/hobbies: Playing piano, astronomy and writing

Activities: Volunteering at the animal shelter, cheerleading, cross country, band, choir, Greater Southern Nodaway County Community Foundation student representative. I created MASC, Music Appreciation and Service Club. I also lead our safe driving committee.

What do you enjoy most about school? I enjoy seeing my friends and my teachers. My favorite subject is math.

May

Katelynn Brashears

Freshman, Nodaway-Holt

Parents: Brian Brashears and Alicia Brashears

Siblings: Ashley Brashears, 18, and Tiffany Brashears, 15

Pets: Dog

Food: Basically anything and everything

Book: I don’t read.

Movie: “Forrest Gump”

Music: Basically anything

Interests/hobbies: Being/hanging out with my friends or family, eating

Activities: Volleyball, playing the drums in band, FCCLA

What do you enjoy most about school? Being with my friends. Being in band and sports.