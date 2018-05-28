The 2018 St. Francis Hospital Foundation’s golf classic “Our Roots Run Deep” began May 12 with the second annual adult/youth alternate-shot golf event at the Mozingo Watson 9. Left: On May 17, a 19th hole social was held at the Mozingo Conference Center saw Foundation Executive Director Megan Jennings recognize Nodaway Valley Bank CEO and Chairman of the Board James Robinson for the financial institution’s long-time support of the hospital and their gift of being the golf tourney’s sponsor this year, which notes the bank’s 150th birthday year.

Center: The social had Rogers Pharmacy hosting. Rick Carter, pharmacist, center, accepted the appreciation gift on behalf the owners, Melvin and Karen Rogers, far left, with other staff members, Vicki Salsbury, Zach Wittmann, Julie Simmerman, Stephanie New, Tonya Runde and Deb Garrett. Proceeds from the classic will support the purchase of two new ultrasound machines to be used on surgical and pediatric patients.