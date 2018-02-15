At its February 8 meeting, the Skidmore City Council set a town hall meeting for 7 pm, Thursday, March 15 at Newton Hall, Skidmore, to answer citizen questions about the upcoming $1 million revenue bond issue.

The issue will be on the April 3 ballot, with the bond to be used to renovate the aging, out-of-compliance city sewer system. A flyer will be mailed to city residents explaining the issue.

The aldermen accepted the environmental plan from the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments for the proposed new wastewater treatment plant.

The nuisance property ordinance is still with the lawyer for review.

The council tabled the new street signs, the search for a new bank and Sandy Wright’s request for a water line.

City Clerk Jennifer Poland was directed by the council to check with Graham and Maitland about who had done the street work.

When the weather warms up, Marvin Sumy, water/wastewater maintenance, will put up a new backboard at Little People’s Park.

Mayor Tracy Shewey has begun to fill out two requests for the Taylor Grant, one to be used for Newton Hall and the other for the cemetery.

Discussion was held on a proposed state bill about people choosing their own trash companies instead of using a municipal trash hauler.

Alderman Rick Allen discussed the heavy traffic that has seen its way into town. He expressed concern with speeding vehicles on side streets and the heavy flow on main street.