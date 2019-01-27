Kevin Henry of Jackson RMI Insurance met with the Nodaway County Senior Center Board of Directors at the January 16 meeting to discuss the senior center’s insurance.

The center’s insurance is carried through Missouri Rural Services, a company which covers other senior centers, non-profits and governmental entities. Henry stated the company offered the best pricing for the senior center.

Board members asked questions about the coverages and how the senior center benefited. The information will be reviewed and discussed at the February meeting.

Administrator Amie Firavich presented the financial reports. She tried a new accounting report where all classes were blended into the profit and loss statement. This report met with the board’s approval.

Discussion was held on the budget versus actual income and expenses report. Firavich breaks the budget into monthly amounts instead of yearly. A more accurate picture of the senior center’s financial health might be obtained by doing year-to-date actual amounts versus the yearly budget amounts.

The Angel Program report showed 24 people still benefiting from the program; 21 on the home-delivered meals and three on the congregate or meals served at the senior center.

Firavich included the Angel Program money amounts in the meal counts report; however, the amount is not included in the money received per meal. The center is starting to keep track of punch cards by counting the actual punches used each day.

Other discussion on the report concerned home delivered meals. Approximately 60 meals are delivered each day, 16 to people who live outside the city limit. The $5 meal charge for people 60 and older, on both congregate and home-delivered, was set because the board felt it was the limit people would pay.

Board Member Sue Myllykangas stated the senior center does more than meals, so not all expenses should be covered by meals. The meal charge for individuals 59 and younger is $7. The Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging will not allow the senior center to show overhead costs in its grant applications.

Member Joe Baumli will check on local people to work on commercial freezers and coolers at the center, after a repair was made by a St. Joseph firm.

The administrator evaluation was approved.

The management team report was given by member Russ Schuster. The team is keeping documents on Google Drive and has initiated a color code for updates to facilitate searches by members. The projected manual will use the documents being saved to the drive. The goal is to be able to pull different chapters from the manual for different individuals’ orientation.

Northwest Missouri State University Instructor Gina McNeese has agreed to conduct the senior center’s CPR training for the cost of materials. A date had not yet been set.

Four bids were received on stripping and waxing the center’s floors. Stephen Sybert, Maryville, will do the project for $1,600. This will include the kitchen, bathrooms and conference room in addition to the main area. Staff and volunteers will move the furniture.