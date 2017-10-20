Gina Schieber from Conception Jct. has received national recognition for her outstanding work as a University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine student.

Schieber is one of 10 recipients of the $2,000 national Bayer American Royal Livestock Scholarship. She will be recognized at the American Royal Junior Premium Livestock Auction on Sunday, October 22.

“I was approached by an upperclassman inquiring if I would like to be the new large animal Bayer representative for our school,” she said. “Being a representative made me eligible for this scholarship and after applying, I was lucky enough to be one of 10 to receive this honor.”

She will use the funds for tuition for the upcoming semester.

She has her BS in animal science from Northwest Missouri State University and is in the second year of the four-year MU veterinary program. After she graduates in May 2020, she plans to move to a rural area and work as a large animal practitioner. Her interest is beef cattle, but she is open to working in a mixed practice.

“Ideally my dream job would be to work in a multiple doctor practice somewhere close to home,” Schieber said.

“I am very thankful for the unending support that I have received,” she said. “I often forget how lucky I am to have had the opportunity to grow up on a farm in our great community. I am so grateful for all the support that our local veterinarians, farmers and community members have given me.”