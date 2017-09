The North-West Nodaway Muskets were shut out in a 50-0 Homecoming loss by the Mound City Panthers that spanned a little over one half September 15 in Burlington Jct.

The Homecoming king was Trace Hunt, son of Brian Hunt and Rachel Hunt, while the Homecoming queen was Hope Ogle, granddaughter of Bill and Nancy Ogle.

For more photos and information, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.