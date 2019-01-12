The Northeast Nodaway Foundation announced the NEN recipients of the foundation’s mini grants recently.

The teachers are Taylor Blevins, Denise Henggeler, Carrie Coulter, Katlyn Meiners, Kila Henry, Katie Jenkins and Barb Bredlow.

The grants are awarded to help teachers purchase items to assist with classroom instruction.

The teachers submit applications describing how purchases would impact student learning and achievement. Limited by available funds, the grants went to purchase: a math manipulative set, an Osmo set, a Chromebook, Science Olympiad tools, a Cricut machine and science lab supplies.

“I purchased math manipulatives to make math more hands on for my students,” fifth grade teacher Blevins said. “I am very appreciative of the money and I can’t wait for my kids to get excited about math.”