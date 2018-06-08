Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Larry Wickersham found several instances of mold along with expired medications in local food establishments throughout the month of May.

Maryville Middle School, 525 South Hills Drive, high priority

Routine inspection on May 3.

Critical: Observed can of sliced apples with deep dent along seam; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed hard-boiled egg slicer hinge rusty and in disrepair and inaccurate stem thermometers stored in kitchen; both corrected on site. Observed paint chipping on copper water line and walls adjacent to ware wash machine.

The Ministry Center, 971 South Main, low priority

Routine inspection on May 4.

Critical: Observed single-serve items stored below cleaning chemicals and bags of cut leafy greens stored above 41 degrees; both corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed unshielded lights in warehouse above food shelving.

Eugene Field Elementary School, 418 East Second Street, high priority

Routine inspection on May 7.

Critical: Observed hamburgers on serving line being hot held below 135 degrees; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed food utensil with soiled handle stored on rack and condiment cabinet soiled with food debris; both corrected on site.

Joy Wok, 1416 South Main Street, high priority

Routine inspection on May 8.

Critical: Observed unlabeled chemical spray bottle stored below sink, chipped plate on buffet line dispenser and cutting piercing point of table-mounted can opener soiled with food debris; all corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed drink station handsink towel dispenser out of hand towels, uncovered BBQ ribs in walk-in cooler and food cases stored on floor in walk-in freezer; all corrected on site. Observed sheetrock in disrepair adjacent to cart in drink station area, ice cream freezer soiled with frost and food debris, north drink station wall-to-sink caulk soiled with mold, drinking cups wet nested at north drink station, Pepsi cooler located in kitchen not maintaining 41 degrees or less.

Follow-up inspection on May 31.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed ice cream freezer soiled with frost and food debris, drinking cups stored wet nested at north drinking station and north drink station wall-to-sink caulk soiled with mold.

St. Gregory Barbarigo School, 315 South Davis Street, high priority

Routine inspection on May 8.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: None observed.

West Nodaway R-I School District, 17665 US Highway 136, Burlington Jct., high priority

Routine inspection on May 9.

Critical: Observed cracked ice cream scoop; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed none.

Galaxy Country Store LLC, 22771 Galaxy Road, low priority

Routine inspection on May 9.

Critical: Observed baby formula for sale past use by date and can of spaghetti sauce with sharp dent observed on shelf in retail area; both corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed condensation pipe dripping in walk-in cooler; corrected on site.

Maryville High School, 1429 South Munn Avenue, high priority

Routine inspection on May 11.

Critical: Observed garlic herb chicken cold held on staff salad bar above 41 degrees.

Non-critical: None observed.

Dollar General Store #7218, 925 North Main Street, low priority

Routine inspection on May 14.

Critical: Observed expired medication stored on shelf; corrected on site. Observed bathroom cleaner stored over single-serve cups.

Non-critical: Observed bag of dry dog food stored on floor in pet aisle; corrected on site. Observed gap at bottom of exterior warehouse door, warehouse walk finish loose and flaking, not smooth and cleanable and frost build-up in reach-in Nestle ice cream freezer.

Dollar Tree #5177, 1402 South Main Street Suite D2, low priority

Routine inspection on May 22.

Critical: Observed sterno fuel stored above single-serve items on retail shelf.

Non-critical: Loose snack chips observed on retail shelving; corrected on site. Observed aisles and floor areas littered with cardboard and debris and restroom exhaust fans soiled with dust and debris.

Follow up inspection.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed restroom exhaust fans soiled with dust and debris.

Heitman’s Countryside Bistro, 33618 State Highway H, Skidmore, high priority

Routine inspection May 17.

Critical: None Observed.

Non-critical: Observed missing overhead ventilation grate in kitchen.

Casey’s General Store #2469, 1520 North Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection May 16.

Critical: Observed quat sanitizer testing below 200 ppm and sausage crumbles stored in prep table held above 41 degrees; both corrected on site.

Non-critical: None observed.

The Smokehouse, 26 Jackson Street, Graham, low priority

Routine inspection May 21.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed restroom door not self closing.

Carson’s Sports Grille, 310 North Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection on May 29.

Critical: Observed chicken breasts stored in lowboy cooler above 41 degrees; corrected on site. Observed meat slicer stored soiled with food debris.

Non-critical: Observed wet nested drink cups stored behind bar, standing water in bottom of sliding door beer cooler and correct test strips for three-bay bar sink unavailable at time of inspection.

Follow-up inspection on May 29.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: None observed.

Bearcat Lanes LLC, 1803 South Main Street, low priority

Routine inspection May 22.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed mold on back wall of cabinet below soda fountain and reach-in keg cooler floor soiled with slime and condensation.

Good Time Charlie’s of Skidmore, 103 South Walnut Street, Skidmore, high priority

Routine inspection on May 23.

Critical: Observed ice machine baffle soiled with pink biofilm slime; corrected on site. Observed sliced tomatoes at top of prep table held above 41 degrees.

Non-critical: Observed reach-in cooler adjacent to kitchen dripping onto floor.

Break Time, 1517 East First Street, medium priority

Routine inspection on May 25.

Critical: Observed cracked plastic food container and chicken poppers held above 41 degrees in retail open air cooler; both corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed cappuccino machine latch repaired with tape not smooth and cleanable.

City Star #3, 623 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection on May 27.

Critical: Observed expired medication for sale on retail shelf; corrected on site. Observed milk being cold held above 41 degrees in walk-in cooler.

Non-critical: Observed several reach-in cooler doors with torn seals, north star ice cream freezer with excessive frost build-up not easily smooth and cleanable and bagged ice bagged on site without proper label identifying manufacture information.

Scooter’s Coffee, 1308 South Main Street, low priority

Routine inspection on May 29.

Critical: Observed ice scoop with cracked handle repaired with tape and pitcher rinser below flood level of sink required to have backflow prevention.

Non-critical: Observed sanitizer bucket testing above 200 ppm chlorine and ice scoop handle stored in ice machine with handle making contact with ice; both corrected on site. Observed under counter refrigeration units missing thermometers, back room handsink hand towel dispenser empty and men’s and women’s restroom doors not self closing.

Back 40 BBQ, 322 East First Street, low priority

Routine inspection on May 30.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Observed no sanitizer strips available at time of inspection.

Pizza Ranch, 215 Che Drive, high priority

Routine inspection on May 30.

Critical: Observed soiled cutting piercing point on table mounted can opener; corrected on site.

Non-critical: None observed.

Pizza Hut, 732 South Main Street, medium priority

Routine inspection on May 31.

Critical: Observed ice machine baffle soiled with biofilm slime; corrected on site.

Non-critical: Observed flaking paint on range hood above prep area, men’s and women’s restroom sinks with sink-to-wall caulk in disrepair and drinking cups stored wet nested on shelving.