The Maryville Public Safety Department recently ordered new ballistic helmets and high-velocity ballistic plates from Southern Uniform and Equipment, Carthage, for $18,580.

Sergeant Ryan Glidden applied for the Gladys Rickard Charitable Trust fund. His application was approved which allowed for the purchase of 20 plate and helmet sets, one for each officer.

The helmets are made with Kevlar while the plates are made of ceramic. The new protective gear is designed to stop 30-caliber rifle bullets from penetrating, increasing the safety of the officers while on duty. The gear’s slim design allows officers to have a full range of motion while protecting their vital organs. The vests weigh 16 pounds and are attached with clips making them adjustable and quick to put on.

The equipment stays viable until the plates are cracked or fractured which can be discovered by utilizing an x-ray machine.

“It’s just one more assurance that the officers get to come home at night,” Maryville Public Safety Director Keith Wood stated.