The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Sign-up is underway through Saturday, January 12 for the Children’s Business Fair for youth age eight through high school. This is for youth interested in creating a product or service and earning a profit.

• Winter Wonderland Story Hour, for infants to age six, 5:30 to 6:30 pm, Tuesday, January 15.

• Book Nibblers, 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, January 17. For infants to age three, must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

• Lego Club, 6 pm, Thursday, January 17. For students in kindergarten to grade six, advance registration is requested.

To register or for more information on these events, call the library at 660.582.5281.