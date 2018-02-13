The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Family Game Time, an afternoon of games and snacks for the whole family, 1:30 to 3 pm, Saturday, February 17.

• Story Hour, “The Winter Olympics,” for children ages two to eight, 5:30 to 6:30 pm, Tuesday, February 20.

• Baby/Toddler Time, 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, November 2. For infants to age three accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

To register or for more information on these events, call the library at 660.582.5281.