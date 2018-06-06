An Atchison County jury found a Ravenwood man guilty of Felony Involuntary Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree on June 6 before Fourth Circuit Associate Judge Corey Herron.

Marlin F. Meyer, 72, was found guilty of criminal negligence and could face up to four years in prison.

In August 2017, a Nodaway County grand jury indicted Meyer in the death of former Parnell mayor, Virginia Burns.

Court documents state he “recklessly” caused the death on April 24 by driving his farm implement on Missouri Highway 46 while blocking both lanes of traffic that resulted in Burns’ vehicle striking the farm implement and killing her.

Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice had asked for Involuntary Manslaughter in the 1st Degree which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in jail.

The jury trial began on June 4 in Rock Port and the jury deliberated for an hour and 34 minutes on June 6.

Meyer will be sentenced on July 11 in Atchison County.