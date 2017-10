The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Houston Astros in Major League Baseball’s World Series this week. This proportional-symbol map displays the World Series Champions from 1903-2016.

Only 22 teams have won at least one World Series. The New York Yankees lead with 27 followed by the St. Louis Cardinals with 11. The Dodgers (including Brooklyn) have won six while Houston has yet to win a World Series title. Will the Astros be on this map in the near future?