The University of Washington won the recently-completed NCAA Women’s Rowing Championship.

The per-capita production of Division I women rowers is greatest in the Northeast with the top five states of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Delaware and Rhode Island followed by Washington, Kansas, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. There are 88 Division I women’s rowing programs resulting in 3,856 rowers. California produces 405, or 10.5 percent, of all rowers. There were 331 rowers from other countries or 8.5 percent.