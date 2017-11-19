The 2017 Annual Performance Report (APR) data for Missouri public school districts and charter public schools has been released by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education with all Nodaway County schools receiving the Accredited level.

The APR combines five performance standards – academic achievement, subgroup achievement, college and career readiness, attendance and graduation rate – to show how districts are meeting newly-revised state standards.

To be fully accredited, districts have to receive at least 70 percent of the total possible points, which differ from district to district. Provisionally accredited districts fall between 50 to 69.9 percent and unaccredited districts fall below 49.9 percent.

District scores can’t be directly compared due to differences in size and student demographics and also can’t be compared to previous years due to Missouri School Improvement Program (MSIP 5) calculation changes.

Academic achievement is worth the majority of the points and is determined by how a district’s students scored on the state standardized tests for English language arts, math, social studies and science.

Subgroup achievement includes the test scores for students who participate in the free and reduced lunch program, have a racial or ethnic background, English language learners or students with disabilities.

College and career readiness includes scores for the ACT and COMPASS college preparatory tests; the military ASVAB test; Advanced Placement and dual-credit tests; and post-secondary placement, which includes two- and four-year colleges, the military and entering the competitive workforce.

Attendance is graded based on whether 90 percent of students are attending school 90 percent of the time.

Graduation rate is scored on a district’s four-, five-, six- and seven-year graduation rates.

Nodaway County scores

South Nodaway scored 138 out of 138 points, or 100 percent, one of 39 schools in the state to receive a perfect score.

Jefferson and Northeast Nodaway each scored 136 of 138 points or 98.6 percent.

Maryville scored 137.5 out of 140 points or 98.2 percent.

Nodaway-Holt scored 122.5 out of 138 points or 88.8 percent.

North Nodaway scored 108 out of 138 points or 78.3 percent.

West Nodaway scored 102 out of 138 points or 73.9 percent.

To learn more, visit dese.mo.gov/sites/default/files/MSIP_5_2017_Comprehensive_Guide.pdf.