Employees of Deluxe Manufacturing, Maryville, made May Day baskets for all of the 247 nursing home and assisted living residents in Maryville.

The baskets were made from plastic cups and hung on doorknobs with a ribbon. Deluxe Foundation Committee members, Curtis Martin, Shirley Heideman, Nichole Lance and Deb DeMott, organized the project.

Sutherlands donated all of the flowers for the baskets.

For more photos see the May 4, 2017 printed Nodaway News Leader.