Dana Lynn Austin, 51, St. Joseph, formerly of Maryville, died Friday, January 11, 2019, at her home.

Funeral services were Tuesday, January 15 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society/Hope Lodge, Kansas City.

Online condolences may be made to bramfuneralhome.com.