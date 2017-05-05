For more photos see the May 4, 2017, printed Nodaway News Leader.

Jefferson’s Caden Farnan is named State Star in agribusiness

The Missouri FFA Association recognized Caden Farnan, Jefferson FFA chapter, as the State Star in agribusiness at the 89th Missouri FFA Convention. His parents are Jeff and Joan Farnan, Stanberry. His advisor is Jackie Carlson.

Farnan was selected from 13 area students in agribusiness based upon outstanding achievement in work experience in an agricultural business as part of a student’s supervised agricultural experience program and active participation in FFA. He represented Area 1, which includes 29 chapters in the Northwest District.

MFA Inc., Columbia, sponsors the 16 area star in agribusiness awards as well as the State Star in agribusiness award.

Farnan’s SAE includes work on his family farm, assisting in working cattle, as well as watermelon and alfalfa hay production. His SAE also includes providing artificial insemination services for his family herd and local farmers. Farnan bred 20 cows the first year and 30 cows the following two years. Farnan annually produces approximately 200 watermelons and 4,000 bales of hay.

Farnan has served as his chapter president and secretary and the area I sentinel. He has competed on the state level in creed speaking, advanced public speaking, entomology and parliamentary procedure career development events. Farnan has received his State FFA leadership medal and was a member of the state FFA choir.

Farnan is a 2015 graduate of the Missouri Agribusiness Academy (MAbA) and served as a 2016 MAbA Ambassador. He has attended the national FFA convention, the Washington Leadership Conference, LEAD (Learn, Educate, Advance, Develop) Conference and HYMAX (Helping Youth Maximize their Agricultural eXperience) Academy.

In addition to FFA, Farnan is the president of his school’s National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and student council. He is also a member of the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association.

After graduating from high school, Farnan plans to study animal science at the University of Missouri. Farnan plans to attend veterinary school before returning to practice in his community.

Farnan places second in forage production proficiency

Farnan received the second place Missouri FFA Forage Production Proficiency award at the convention.

Farnan’s supervised agricultural experience program started with renting 20 acres of hay ground to produce alfalfa. He rents his equipment and sells the hay across the state. His responsibilities include mowing, raking and operating farm machinery.

Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining career experience. Forage production is one of 48 proficiency awards presented at the state level. This award was sponsored by Northcutt Financial Services.

South Nodaway FFA knowledge team places fifth in state competition

The South Nodaway FFA chapter placed fifth in the FFA knowledge career development event at the convention. There were 52 teams in the competition.

South Nodaway team members include Jaiden Flora, Brooklynn Bennett, Jaci Prettyman and Layla Wolf. Individually, Flora placed fourth, Bennett placed 24th, Prettyman placed 36th and Wolf placed 116th out of 197 participants. The South Nodaway FFA advisor is Megan Thacker.

The knowledge teams spend numerous hours studying for the 100-question test covering FFA history and information on the national FFA organization.

This contest was sponsored by the Northwest Missouri State University Agriculture Department.

McQuinn places second in grain production entrepreneurship proficiency

Kelsi Ann McQuinn, Jefferson FFA, received the second place Missouri FFA Grain Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency award at the convention.

McQuinn, a senior, is the daughter of Greg and Chris McQuinn. She is a member of the Jefferson FFA chapter. Her FFA advisor is Jackie Carlson.

McQuinn’s supervised agricultural experience program consists of living and working on her family farm. She rents 14 acres from her father that she uses for row crop farming. Each year, she increases her yield and profit by maintaining her land and utilizing her resources to the best of her ability.

As an FFA member, McQuinn has attended both state and national FFA conventions and the LEAD Conference for chapter officers. She has exhibited at the Missouri State Fair as well as competed in the entomology career development event.

Outside of FFA, McQuinn is a member of the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is also a class representative of student council.

After graduation, McQuinn plans to attend college to receive a degree in agriculture business.

The Missouri Corn Growers Association sponsored this award.

Lager receives second place in diversified crop – entrepreneurship proficiency

Shelby Lager, Northwest Technical FFA, received the second place Missouri FFA Diversified Crop-Entrepreneurship Proficiency award at the convention.

Lager, a graduate of Maryville High School, is the son of Robert and Terri Lager. His advisors are Jeremy Lacy and Sean Edwards.

Lager’s supervised agricultural experience program consists of 62 acres of corn and 108 acres of soybeans. His responsibilities include operating farm machinery, utilizing a GPS monitor, analyzing yield maps and seed types, applying herbicides and moisture testing crops. Lager also restored an antique tractor and plans to increase his crop land to 500 acres within a few years.

Lager has attended Washington Leadership Conference, American Royal National Livestock Show, State FFA Leadership Camp as well as national and state FFA convention. He served as chapter first vice president and has competed in the soils evaluation and dairy cattle evaluation career development events.

In addition to FFA, Lager was involved with the Maryville Saddle 4-H Club, Maryville High School Octagon Club and is an active parishioner at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church. Lager is currently a member of Northwest Missouri State University Block and Bridle and the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association.

Lager is currently studying animal science at Northwest Missouri State University. After graduation, he plans to either stay involved with the family farm or start his own operation.

The Missouri Crop Improvement Association sponsored this award.

Carlson receives honorary state FFA degree

Jackie Carlson, Maryville, was named an honorary state FFA degree recipient at the convention.

Carlson has been an agricultural education instructor for eight years and is currently teaching at Jefferson C-123. She has helped 15 students obtain American FFA degrees and 26 students obtain state FFA degrees.

Carlson has helped many students achieve success at the state level. She has had 18 members obtain state proficiency awards, 16 career development and leadership development teams qualify for state and six students qualify for state speaking competition.

The Missouri FFA Association recognizes honorary state FFA degree recipients each year at its annual state convention for their valuable efforts and contributions to the FFA organization and its members. Those eligible to receive the degree include farmers, school superintendents, principals, members of the board of education, chapter advisors, teachers, staff members in agricultural education, business professionals and others who are helping to advance agricultural education and the FFA while rendering outstanding service.

Meyer named a finalist in GROWMARK essay contest

Regan Meyer, Jefferson FFA, was named a finalist in the GROWMARK essay contest at the convention.

Students were asked to explain the importance of sustainability and its role in the agriculture industry.

The essay contest was sponsored by GROWMARK, Inc.

Jefferson chapter lists other accolades

The Jefferson FFA chapter earned the following awards during the state convention:

State degrees: Kelsi McQuinn, Caden Farnan, Grant Meyer, Dakota Bliley and Regan Meyer.

Proficiency awards: Regan Meyer, vegetable production; Dakota Bliley, small animal production; and Grant Meyer, fiber and oil crop.

FFA talent main stage performer: Colby Holtman singing “What We Ain’t Got.”

Marcello Brownsberger competed in the state creed speaking contest.

Mikayla Mattson competed in the state advanced prepared public speaking contest.

FFA teams:

Knowledge: Ashley Mattson, Marcello Brownsberger, Clayton Merrigan and Megan Galbraith.

Floriculture: Caden Farnan, Sarah Chor, Kayla Schmitz and Joseph Brownsberger.

Entomology: Vanessa Pappert, Nate Jermain, Ashley Riley and Colby Holtman.

Dairy foods: Stephanie Chor, Nicholas Stoll, Mikayla Mattson and Kayley Lager.

Dairy cattle: Chase Farnan, Corbin Roush, Tylar Roush and Emma Lager.

Agronomy: Kelsi McQuinn, Regan Meyer, Aiden Cullin and Koby Stoll.

South Nodaway announces other state convention winnings

The FFA chapter at SN earned the following awards at the convention:

State degrees: Meaghan McConkey and Mallory McConkey.

Proficiency awards: Tristan Freemyer, outdoor recreation; Mallory McConkey, diversified livestock production entrepreneurship; Meaghan McConkey, beef production entrepreneurship; Brooklynn Bennett, state prepared public speaking.

FFA talent main stage performer: Brooklynn Bennett.

Individual ratings: Cade Henggeler, agronomy; Jaiden Flora, Brooklynn Bennett and Jaci Prettyman, FFA knowledge; and Ashton Henggeler, nursery landscape.

Ownership record book: Meaghan McConkey.

West Nodaway lists the chapter winners

The West Nodaway FFA members excelled at the state convention.

Floriculture team: 12th, Hailey Hull, Katrin Scherz, Paige Hagey, Kristine Ecker

Entomology team: 9th, Daegan Jones, Tyler Bears, Levi Hoyt, Weston Carter

Soils team: 29th, Nataleigh Ecker, Hope Ogle, Madalyn Walker, Parker Ogle

State degrees, Tyler Bears and Paige Hagey