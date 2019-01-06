The 2019 annual South Harrison Invitational Basketball Tournament will be held from January 7 to 12.

The number three seed Northeast Nodaway girls will begin play against East Harrison at 4:30 pm on Monday. If they win, they will face either Mercer or South Harrison at 7 pm on Thursday. If they lose, they play at 4:30 pm on Wednesday.

Final games for the girls bracket will be played on Saturday with the third place game at 3 pm and the first place game at 5:30 pm. Consolation will be at 7 pm on Friday and the seventh place game will be at 4:30 pm.

The number six seed Bluejay boys will begin play against South Harrison at 5:45 pm on Monday. If they win, they will face either Princeton or Newtown-Harris at 8:15 pm on Thursday. If they lose, they play at 8:15 pm on Wednesday.

Final games for the boys bracket will be played on Saturday with the third place game at 4:15 pm and the first place game at 6:45 pm. Consolation will be at 8:15 pm on Friday and the seventh place game will be at 5:45 pm.