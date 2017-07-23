Northwest Missouri State University Head Softball Coach Ryan Anderson and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Joe Quinlin worked with Northeast Nodaway students, giving them tips and feedback during their softball camp. Anderson instructed the girls to keep their elbows up, especially the back elbow, when throwing or catching and then let the arm snap forward. He also told them to keep a shoulder pointed toward the target and to make sure they get a full extension on their arms.

Makayla Adwell practices lifting her elbow as she throws the ball to her partner.