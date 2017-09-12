Ardith Lowrance Kneale, 95, Vernon, TX, formerly of Graham, died Saturday, September 9, 2017, at Vernon.

Services will be 10 am, Wednesday, September 13 at Faith United Methodist Church. Officiates will be Rev. Hilda Cavazas and Rev. Dave Treat. Interment will be at 3 pm Saturday, September 16 at Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorials can be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 2420 High School Dr., Vernon, TX 76384; Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310; or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanfuneralhomevernon.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home.