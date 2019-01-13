The 12th Annual Health & Fitness Fair, sponsored by Rogers Pharmacy, Maryville Parks and Recreation and SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, will be from 8 to 11 am, Saturday, January 26, at the Maryville Community Center, 1407 N. Country Club Road.

The goal for the event is to help area residents live healthier and happier lives by learning more about important health and wellness products and services.

The hospital will once again offer free health screenings for blood pressure, lung capacity and finger-stick cholesterol and glucose. Anyone planning to take part in the blood draw is asked to fast, that is no food or drink except water, for at least eight hours. The blood screening will be limited to the first 100 participants and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to information about health and fitness products and offerings, there will be free samples and giveaways, door prizes and a bounce house for the kids. As part of its 125th anniversary celebration in 2019, the hospital will also be giving away five $25 gift cards.