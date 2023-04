The West Nodaway Food Pantry will be 4 to 6 pm, Tuesdays, April 4, 11, 18 and 25 at the First Christian Church, corner of Third and Ballad Streets, Burlington Jct. The food drop is at 4:30 pm, Wednesdays, April 12, 19 and 26. Numbers are given out and it is first come, first served as long as the food lasts.

There are no income restrictions, but it is requested people only use when in need.