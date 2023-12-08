Willa Mae Downing Mace, 69, St. Joseph, died Thursday, November 30, 2023.

She was born January 19, 1954, in Parnell, to William and Grace Frump Downing. She graduated from high School in Ravenwood.

Mrs. Mace worked as a nurse’s aid before becoming a full time homemaker.

She was a Christian.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister, Brenda Barger.

She is survived by her son, Russell Joslin, Jr. (Jennifer); grandsons, Gabriel and Elijah Joslin; siblings, Rita Chafin (Larry), Barbar Collins, Judy Wonderly (Jerry), and Cara Baumli.

Graveside services and interment were held Thursday, December 7, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at meierhoffer.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.