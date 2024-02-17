Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts will host artist and designer Aamina Palmer for a lecture and exhibition this month.

The exhibit showcasing Palmer’s art will be displayed Monday, February 19, through Friday, March 8, in the Olive DeLuce Art Gallery at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building.

During the lecture, Palmer will discuss her work and artistic processes, beginning at 7 pm, Monday, February 19 in Room 244 of the Fine Arts Building.

Both the exhibition and the lecture are free and open to the public.

Palmer is based in New York and is the intermedia artist behind the AmiPalm Studio and director of the D-CODE gallery. Drawing inspiration from lines and colors, she creates art in many forms, including photography and digital media.

“Attending the exhibition and lecture is a valuable opportunity for students and community members,” Feixue Mei, a Northwest assistant professor of art, said.