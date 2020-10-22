Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 26 individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

• 1017 confirmed cases; 50 probable cases

• 172 active cases

• 885 released from isolation

• 44 total hospitalizations

• 3 current hospitalizations

• 10 deaths

The affected individuals include:

• 1 female and 1 male between 0-9 years of age

• 2 males between 10-19 years of age

• 3 females between 20-29 years of age

• 4 females between 30-39 years of age

• 2 females and 4 males between 40-49 years of age

• 4 females and 2 males between 50-59 years of age

• 1 male between 60-69 years of age

• 2 females between 70-79 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are notconsidered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this