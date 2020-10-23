Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/15/2020. The motion passed.

Public comment: None

Approved: accounts payable checks #77221-77246

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Metal Culverts for supplies; to Fastenal for supplies; collector to MTE for supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: quote from Northwest AV; sheriff inmate report for September 2020, fuel/equipment report for September 2020, Regional Council of Governments newsletter

Jerri Dearmont, executive director of Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, discussed with the commission that Nodaway County has been cleared to do a third bridge in Jackson Township with the remaining Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. Snyder and Associates will begin working on the bid proposal.

Left message for Jim Knox, Norris Quarries, regarding price of rock for bond.

The commission filled out a report regarding county waste and recycling programs for Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.

The commission reviewed the Counties Employees Retirement Fund (CERF) program. Stiens made a motion to keep the Annual CERF Contribution at its current four percent. All were in favor, motion passed.

Tammy Carter, human resources director, spoke with the commission regarding hiring a temporary part-time maintenance person for the Administration Center. The commission gave permission to hire Brandi Shively, a former employee, for the temporary position.

Inspectected a tube replacement project on Road #960 in Grant Township.

Called Bart Hawk regarding a status update on reconstruction Road #198 in Independence Township.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Inspected and Bridge #203 and visited Bridge #222 for current progress in Independence Township.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 10/22/2020.