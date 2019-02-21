By Dustin Henggeler

It’d had been a couple of months since the two teams had faced off, but both Nodaway-Holt and Northeast Nodaway coaches knew it was going to be another close matchup heading in to the opening round of the Class 1 District 16 game in Graham. Seeded fourth and fifth in a bracket, where it was anyone’s to take, proved that the win wasn’t going to be by much either way.

Mostly consisting of traded leads and back-and-forth momentum swings, the two teams never got far from the other but it was Nodaway-Holt who came out on top as the Trojans defeated the Bluejays 50-45 to advance in the district bracket.

“Tonight was two evenly matched teams,” Nodaway-Holt Coach Shawn Emerson said. “And for us, it was playing with a little adversity with how we struggled to score that first half. But we played together and finished strong.”

