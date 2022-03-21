The Maryville Tourism Committee met February 9 and March 9 to discuss tourism in Maryville and the surrounding area.

At the February meeting, the committee approved a $1,500 grant request for Make it Maryville made by Holly Cronk. The money is to be used to promote the group’s Spring Open House on March 19 with advertising.

City Manager Greg McDanel announced the South Main project was 60 days ahead of schedule. Maryville Parks and Rec Director Jeff Stubblefield said there will be a quarter cent sales tax issue on the April 5 ballot for MPR.

At the March meeting, the committee amended the tourism grant application to include the purpose of the original program, which will present $1,000 grants to individuals or groups to aid in the promoting of Maryville tourism.

Three candidates for the tourism director were interviewed with a decision to be made by March 11.

Nodaway County Economic Development Director Josh McKim said NCED is working with a group for a potential fairgrounds/expo center. The Nodaway County Commissioners put $50,000 toward a feasibility study. The group is looking at different land options and McKim hopes there will be some significant movement in the near future. The group is looking at something similar in scope and size to Livingston County Fairgrounds in Chillicothe.

Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel said he is almost done with an RFP pertaining to gateway signage for the committee to go out for bid. He’s hoping to award the bid in the next month or two. Justin Miller is leaving his position as Mozingo Park Director in April.